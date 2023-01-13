Groups led by Kamal, Sattar return to MQMP

KARACHI: Efforts initiated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori to unite the splinter groups of Muttahida Qaumi Movement on a single platform have finally yielded positive results as two factions led by Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar announced their merger in the parent party on Thursday.

In a press conference held at the MQM-P Bahaduarbad office, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and MQM-Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar expressed their trust in the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the situation in Sindh’s urban areas warrants unity among the people. “It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan’s formation, should come together for a historic struggle,” said the convener MQM-P.

He vowed that the rejuvenated MQM-P would live up to the dreams of the masses and strive for urban cities’ development.

“I welcome you all — Kamal, Sattar, and their aides. I hope that all of you will strive for the nation,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The MQM-P convener warned the party will not allow local bodies elections to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad until the delimitation of constituencies is corrected. “We will have no objections if constituencies were corrected before the elections. We have approached parliament, courts and governments but we were not heard despite the fact all of them accepted our demands as genuine,” said Maqbool.

Addressing the presser, Kamal said this day will be remembered in history as an important day. “If we talk about ourselves, we have taken unthinkable decisions in the past, which were beyond people’s comprehension,” he said, recalling that when he left MQM founder Altaf Hussain on August 14, 2013, he was a senator and a member of the Rabta committee.

He clarified that he had no personal differences with Hussain and that the decision to leave the party was completely based on political differences.

Mustafa Kamal said that Asif Ali Zardari should explain to his ministers that Bilawal could not become the prime minister by opposing Karachi. Zardari will have to heal the sufferings of Karachi and Hyderabad. There are no basic facilities available to the citizens of Sindh. “I request from those who govern the country to treat the sufferings of Karachi,” he said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has been ruling over the province for the last 15 years. However, neither the PPP nor the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did anything for Karachi.

He said that there was a difference between us but we are all united for Karachi. “Now all of us will work under the leadership of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. I appeal to the rulers of Pakistan to give a one-time pardon to the children of Karachi. Recover the missing workers and return them to their mothers and sisters,” said Kamal.

On the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar said the leaders have kept their differences aside to establish a unified and organised MQM-P, which will work for the Muhajir cause. “If MQM-P is given the opportunity, we can generate $10 billion through our own resources,” said Farooq Sattar.

In the 2018 general elections, the MQM-P seats were taken away, claimed Farooq Sattar, adding that Karachi should be given a chance to play a national role and “this time we will create an MQM-P of sophisticated people.”