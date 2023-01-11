UVAS holds lecture on ‘Internship Importance’

LAHORE:Institute of Microbiology (IOM) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a motivational lecture on ‘Internship Importance’ on Tuesday.
UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad delivered a detailed lecture to students of Microbiology & Medical Lab Technology degrees. He urged students to avail maximum opportunities of learning, innovative knowledge, hands-on skills and practical experiences related to their studies for the enhancement of practical competencies.
Earlier, VC of National Skills University Islamabad Prof Dr M Mukhtar along with faculty members visited UVAS and called on Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus. Prof Nasim Ahmad briefed Prof Mukhtar on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes.
