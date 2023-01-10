Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and PTI chief Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday to discuss the number game in Punjab, in the wake of opposition’s no-confidence motion against the CM.

Rasikh Elahi, son of CM Parvez Elahi, also attended the meeting. Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) senior leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi is abroad currently.

The meeting took place hours after a noisy session of the Punjab Assembly, in which the opposition, led by PMLN, grilled the Punjab government and the chief minister, for not showing the courage of seeking vote of confidence. In the meeting, sources said the CM assured the former prime minister that the ruling coalition had enough numbers to beat the no-confidence move. However, the meeting discussed the probability of horse trading as Imran had also expressed apprehensions a couple of days ago that the ‘neutrals’ (establishment) seemed to be supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and wanted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to assume power in Punjab.

The PPP has total seven MPAs in the Punjab Assembly, whereas the PMLN, with 165 MPAs, is the second largest party in the House of 371. Imran Khan, however, wanted dissolution of both Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies as he publicly announced his decision on Nov 26.

Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and measures to provide relief to people of Punjab. According to a handout, issued on Monday, Imran Khan discussed the issues candidly and the situation of flour in particular. The CM mentioned that the government wheat quota had been doubled to improve the flour supply in Punjab.

Imran Khan noted that the 13-party government cabal in centre had destroyed the economy within few months of taking over power, while prices were skyrocketing. The claimants to manage the economy today have fallen at the feet of others.

“They are not ashamed of going to Geneva along with a large group of cronies to beg,” he added and remarked that if the economy was not managed today, it would harm the state tomorrow. The power-hungry rulers had caused inflation. The direction of the Punjab government was positively moving forward, he added.

The CM regretted that the senseless cabal imposed on the country had made the life of the poor miserable. Instead of paying attention to the problems of people, the gang was trying to clear themselves through an ‘NRO’. “Imran Khan is our leader and we will stand with him in every decision. Our alliance is stronger than before,” Parvez Elahi said adding that Imran Khan had reduced the politics of the opposition to zero. The government coalition had become a group of beggars and all of them were begging together. International financial institutions had lost faith in the government, the CM said and added that the focus of every initiative was welfare of the common man. All possible measures were being taken to provide relief to people, he added.