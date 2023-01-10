Pashto research work launched

PESHAWAR: A literary encyclopedic research work titled ‘Daryab Pa Koza Ke’ was jointly launched under the auspices of Mafkoora, a development and research organization and Pakistan Study Centre here on Monday.

The publication, compiled by a Quetta -based researcher, Prof Abdur Rauf Rafiqui, was recently published by Quetta Pashto Academy. The compiler serves as a professor in Pakistan Study Centre, Balochistan University.

The speakers termed it a comprehensive research work in Pashto that would prove a milestone for the upcoming researchers and literati. They said Prof Rafiqui had done a commendable job by putting together all significant information about the books and authors spread over nine huge volumes for the readers.

Prof Fakhrul Islam, while chairing the event, said the research work was reflective of Rafiqui’s love and seriousness about his in-depth encyclopedic treatise that would benefit many.Pashto writer, Mian Wakil Shah Faqirkhel said that the work of Rafiqui was matchless when it came to quality.

Prof Samiuddin Arman said the new title would remove misconceptions about Pashto.Hayat Roghani, the head of Manakoora, said that a joint research initiative should be undertaken for sponsoring such research projects adding that it would help widen the scope of quality research. Prof Aseer Mangal, Prof Dinakhel, Prof Sher Zaman Seemab and Saidul Amin also spoke at the event.