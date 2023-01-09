Punjab Assembly to stay come what may: Shujaat

LAHORE: PML chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein Sunday ruled out general elections in the near future and predicted that the Punjab Assembly would not be dissolved.
The former PM, in a meeting with JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, urged the national leadership to find a solution to the problems faced by the country on priority.
Shujaat said it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to take action against the high prices of essential items.
He stressed on the need for redressal of grievances of people and urged politicians to avoid promoting their party slogans at this hour.
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi slammed the PTI leadership for promoting a culture of disrespect and hooliganism in the country. He said the PDM government was all out to support the dwindling economy.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session will resume on Monday (today) with Speaker Sibtain Khan in the chair.
