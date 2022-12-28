Elections should be held on schedule: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said political and economic stability is crucial for the country and the upcoming general elections should be held at their scheduled time and everyone including Imran Khan should return to the assembly.

Former Prime Minister Chaudry Shujaat Hussain hosted a luncheon in honour of Pakistani-American businessman Naveed Anwar Chaudhry, which was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research and Secretary General PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Mushahid Husain Sayed, President PML-Q Women wing Ms Farukh Khan, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain among others.

While talking with the senior journalists at the luncheon, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain rejected the possibility of military intervention and said that all including Imran Khan should return to the assemblies. “The people of Pakistan are watching and observing what their representatives were doing,” he said. He said if the PTI lawmakers keep enjoying the perks despite not being in parliament, it will be in no one’s interest. The PML-Q President said the next general elections should be held on time. “Neither the army has to come nor anyone else,” he said. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said political and economic stability in the country is inevitable. “If we all work together for Pakistan, only then can we save it. In case we cannot set aside our difference and a similar situation persists, then all will be lost,” he warned. He went ahead to say if we sort out our differences only then we will be able to convince the IMF and if that is not done, not a single penny will come.

He went on to say that neither the armed forces nor anyone else would intervene and warned that stability is “key” for Pakistan at the moment as several regional forces, including India, wanted to destabilise the country. He said politicians should stop talking about their individual parties and talk about Pakistan as only with Pakistan the parties will stay and conduct politics. “ I have instructed my party not to talk about themselves but only about Pakistan,” he said.

In response to a question, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the Punjab Assembly was not a toy that will break. “The question is whether the general elections can be helpful in ending inflation and unemployment and added the next general elections should be held on time,” he said.