Chaudhry Shujaat’s brother announces to launch new political party

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain. Photo: Geo News/file

GUJRAT: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Friday announced to launch a new political party in the country.

Giving reasons for his decision, Chaudhry Wajahat said, “Tariq Bashir Cheema has divided our family while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been made hostage by his sons.”

He alleged that Shujaat's son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was seeking dollars from PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that Salik has nothing to do with the politics of Gujrat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the father of PML-Q’s defiant MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi.



On June 8, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi announced to part ways with the PML-Q.

"I've always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PML-Q must come to an end," Hussain had Twitted.

He added that he could not be in a party that supports the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government".

The PML-Q is divided into Shujaat and Pervez Elahi groups. One group is supporting the coalition government in the Centre while the Elahi-led group is with PTI.