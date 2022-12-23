ISLAMABAD: The PMLQ faction headed by Ch Shujaat Hussain Thursday expelled Senator Kamil Ali Agha from the party, terminating his basic membership and also removing him from the post of secretary general PMLQ Punjab for not replying to a show-cause notice for accepting an ‘illegal’ resolution for removing Shujaat as the party president.
On Shujaat’s directions, PMLQ Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema has issued a notification for expelling Agha from the party and said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the chairman Senate would also be asked to remove him as senator.
According to a press release, the show-cause notice had been sent to Agha on August 4, 2022, seeking an explanation on holding a so-called party meeting at the Muslim League House, Lahore, on July 28, 2022.
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party on Thursday cleared seven development projects worth Rs115.80...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday it continues to be concerned about the rise of extremist nationalism in India,...
ISTANBUL: Turkey announced a hike in its minimum wage by 55 percent Thursday, amid a cost of living crisis that has...
CHICAGO: More than 1,500 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday morning as a massive winter storm...
Ag AFPKABUL: The Taliban decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan has sparked a furore in the...
KARACHI: The Special Banking Court has declared four absconding accused as proclaimed offenders in the case pertaining...
Comments