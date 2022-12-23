Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain addresses a press conference at his residence in Islamabad on August 1, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The PMLQ faction headed by Ch Shujaat Hussain Thursday expelled Senator Kamil Ali Agha from the party, terminating his basic membership and also removing him from the post of secretary general PMLQ Punjab for not replying to a show-cause notice for accepting an ‘illegal’ resolution for removing Shujaat as the party president.

On Shujaat’s directions, PMLQ Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema has issued a notification for expelling Agha from the party and said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the chairman Senate would also be asked to remove him as senator.

According to a press release, the show-cause notice had been sent to Agha on August 4, 2022, seeking an explanation on holding a so-called party meeting at the Muslim League House, Lahore, on July 28, 2022.