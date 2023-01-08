Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move.

Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery. A statement late on Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership.

Bacarro’s three-year term was supposed to end in August 2025. The appointment of military chiefs is a sensitive issue.