Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move.
Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery. A statement late on Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership.
Bacarro’s three-year term was supposed to end in August 2025. The appointment of military chiefs is a sensitive issue.
LONDON: The UK will host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal...
TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months...
BEIJING: China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s...
MOSCOW: Moscow insisted on Saturday its army was observing a ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas despite...
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it’s...
WASHINGTON: A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on...
Comments