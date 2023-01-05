ISSI bids farewell to outgoing DG

Islamabad: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) bid a farewell to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon the completion of his term as director-general.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry joined the ISSI in June 2018, following his retirement from the Foreign Service of Pakistan after having served as Ambassador to the United States and earlier as Foreign Secretary. During his tenure, the Institute undertook extensive reforms, upgraded the infrastructure, and established four centres of excellence.