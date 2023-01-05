ISSI bids farewell to outgoing DG

Islamabad: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) bid a farewell to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon the completion of his term as director-general.
Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry joined the ISSI in June 2018, following his retirement from the Foreign Service of Pakistan after having served as Ambassador to the United States and earlier as Foreign Secretary. During his tenure, the Institute undertook extensive reforms, upgraded the infrastructure, and established four centres of excellence.
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency , Lahore, has decided to dispose of the money-laundering case against former...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University , in its press release issued on Wednesday, has clarified that the University...
Islamabad: Despite continued efforts by the government departments, the body of the leopard that died in a road...
Islamabad: As the world observed World Braille Day on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for a pledge to provide...
Islamabad: Experts at a multi-stakeholder consultative workshop said that Pakistan needs to establish an effective...
LAHORE: An earthquake jolted Lahore and surrounding cities here on Wednesday afternoon causing panic and fear among...
Comments