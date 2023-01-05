Japan’s PM to meet Biden in Washington

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he would hold talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on January 13, and would also visit other G7 allies this month.
The visit will be Kishida´s first trip to the US capital since taking office in October 2021, though he has held talks with Biden several times, including in Japan. Japan is assuming the presidency of the G7 grouping and Kishida said he also planned to visit members France, Italy, Canada and Britain this month.
