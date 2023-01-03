Man, minor son injured in water tank explosion

A 35-year-old man and his minon son were injured in an underground water tank explosion at a house in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town on Monday.
Ambulances from welfare organisations transported the injured to a hospital for medical assistance where they were identified Kashif and his three-year-old son Hasnain. According to the police initial investigation, the explosion occurred due to the accumulation of gas in the water tank.
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
A model court on Monday sentenced a man to seven years in prison for selling drugs near a school in the Paposh Nagar...
Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and Shaeed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Medical University...
Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing president and Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home chairperson Faryal Talpur...
The Security Division of the Sindh Police, which includes Madadgar-15 and Special Security Unit , has issued its...
The Sindh High Court on Monday restrained the police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment from taking any coercive...
Comments