 
close
Tuesday January 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Man, minor son injured in water tank explosion

By Our Correspondent
January 03, 2023

A 35-year-old man and his minon son were injured in an underground water tank explosion at a house in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town on Monday.

Ambulances from welfare organisations transported the injured to a hospital for medical assistance where they were identified Kashif and his three-year-old son Hasnain. According to the police initial investigation, the explosion occurred due to the accumulation of gas in the water tank.

Comments