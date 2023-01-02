Bajwa wanted ‘clear-cut’ neutrality: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistance to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan said Gen (retd) Bajwa wanted “a clear-cut neutrality” because he believed Imran Khan and his team failed to perform despite complete support.
Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga, hosted by Saleem Safi, the SAPM said he has proof of how PTI Chairman Imran Khan was saved from disqualification because of Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.
The SAPM said money trail was not provided in the Banigala case, rather details of Niazi Services and Jemima Khan’s gift were submitted. Malik Ahmed said Saqib Nisar changed the 70-year-old jurisdiction (of the apex court). He said it’s his (Saqib Nisar’s) own verdict in Rana Aftab case that penalty would be imposed only after recording witness, but then penalty was given by him while he sat in the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court has rewritten the constitution. I also object to (verdict in) the case of Punjab assembly members.”
SEOUL: Kim Jong Un has called for an “exponential” increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, including mass...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe said on Sunday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family...
MANILA: Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked...
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia’s New Year assaults on Ukraine left four people dead and wounded dozens this weekend as Moscow...
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media...
SHANGHAI: China’s defence ministry has accused the United States of violating international law and of “slander...
Comments