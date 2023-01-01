The man who many believe to be the greatest footballer to ever step on the pitch, Pele, has passed away at the age of 82. He broke into the Brazilian team as a teenager and brought his country three FIFA World Cups over his career. And he did it in style. The skill, charisma, beauty and daring that Pele and his teammates played with has become legendary. It made Brazil football’s most iconic and successful team, and Pele its most renowned star.

Long after his playing days were over, Pele was considered by many to be the best ever. Only Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona have been put on the same pedestal. Pele changed football forever, helping to make it the world’s most popular game. Although we will continue to see many stars come and go in the world of football, none will shine as brightly as Pele.

Qamber Azeem

Kech