The man who many believe to be the greatest footballer to ever step on the pitch, Pele, has passed away at the age of 82. He broke into the Brazilian team as a teenager and brought his country three FIFA World Cups over his career. And he did it in style. The skill, charisma, beauty and daring that Pele and his teammates played with has become legendary. It made Brazil football’s most iconic and successful team, and Pele its most renowned star.
Long after his playing days were over, Pele was considered by many to be the best ever. Only Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona have been put on the same pedestal. Pele changed football forever, helping to make it the world’s most popular game. Although we will continue to see many stars come and go in the world of football, none will shine as brightly as Pele.
Qamber Azeem
Kech
Having a baby is a life-changing experience. Being a mother or father is exciting but can also be tiring and...
This refers to the letter ‘Cold facts’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The letter condemns the PTI’s performance during...
The past year was incredibly disappointing and painful for Pakistanis. Inflation, climate disasters, political...
The rise in gas and electricity loadshedding has led to great frustration among the people of Turbat. They feel...
At least 84,000 street crimes took place in Karachi in 2022. This does not include incidents that often go unreported....
More than 700,000 Pakistanis moved abroad in search of better employment opportunities and a comfortable life. This...
Comments