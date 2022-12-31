Issues vital to sustainable development highlighted

LAHORE:The first day of “Pathways to Development: Equitable and Sustainable Growth in Pakistan” saw prominent academics, researchers, social scientists, practitioners, policymakers, politicians and great minds from the Pakistani diaspora gather at LUMS to discuss issues vital to sustainable development in Pakistan.

According to a press release, the conference was organised jointly by the Chaudhry Nazar Department of Economics and the Mahboob ul Haq Research Centre at LUMS, the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS), the Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex (IDS), Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR), International Growth Centre and Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP).

LUMS Rector Shahid Hussain, formally inaugurated the conference and expressed great pride in the University for being the frontrunner in furthering dialogue for development. He said, “The role of any academic institution is to nurture an environment where people with curious minds can pursue their goals. Higher education has a huge role to play in exchange of new ideas and research. For that reason, we are proud to be hosting this conference this year.” Chairperson of the Board of Director from Institute of Development & Economic Alternatives Mueen Afzal, President & CEO of Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan Maroof A Syed and Cluster leader and Research Fellow at Institute of Development Studies Ms Shandana Khan Mohmand participated in the inaugural session. The programme began with a well-attended panel discussion on macro stability and growth in Pakistan featuring renowned economist Dr Hafeez Pasha, Advisor to the Board of Director, IDEAS Mohsin Khan, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan Murtaza Syed and former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University Ms Aliya Khan.

Pakistan Country Director International Growth Centre Ijaz Nabi moderated the session. Pressing issues like inflation, foreign exchange reserves and taxation in Pakistan were highlighted in this session. The next session featuring Justice Athar Minallah and senior economist at the World Bank Mr Gonzalo Varela, focused on the failings, lessons and challenges of the justice system as well as export and innovation challenges in Pakistan. The subsequent plenary session with Ms Ghazala Mansuri, Lead Economist, Poverty Reduction & Equity Group, World Bank and Imran Rasul, Professor of Economics, University College London, shed light on climate change, building resilience and the importance, challenges, and future of agribusiness. Day one concluded with a much-awaited panel discussion on fostering inclusive development with Senator Dr Sania Nishtar and former Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Miftah Ismail. Associate Prof of Economics, LUMS Dr Ali Hasanain, moderated the discussion. The speakers discussed the gender and geographic inequities in the country, factors leading to impaired inclusive growth, lack of public policy measures rooted in law, and transparency of an audit entity as the pathway to accountability.

Several sessions discussing issues of critical importance for sustainable development in Pakistan were held on second of Conference. These included teachers, systems and human capital, population challenges, gender and labour markets, reforming energy for development, universities, development and building back better and institutional frictions, climate, and the rural economy.

Some notable speakers from this day included President Emeritus FPAPAK and former Federal Minister for Population Welfare Dr Attiya Inayatullah, who addressed the population challenge in Pakistan and former Minister of Finance Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, who chaired the session on institutional frictions, climate, and the rural economy.