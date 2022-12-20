Encroachments demolished in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A major operation against encroachments was conducted in Jamrud bazaar on Monday, wherein hundreds of structures were demolished.
On the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Tahir told the media that due to illegal encroachments, pedestrians and vehicular traffic were facing hurdles.He said the Jamrud administration had received several requests against the encroachments, upon which the authorities first gave time to the encroachers to remove their structures themselves and later the administration took action.The officials also warned the locals not to re-establish the encroachments, otherwise they might face jail and fines.
