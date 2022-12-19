1,076 graduates awarded degrees

LAHORE:The 25th convocation of the University of Central Punjab was held here at Expo Centre. On the first day of the two-day convocation, degrees were awarded to 1,076 graduates representing various faculties, including the Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences & Faculty of Languages and Culture. Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal graced the convocation as a guest of honour.

Executive Director Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal, Pro-Rector University of Central Punjab, Dr Nassar Ikram, Vice-Chancellors representing various universities, Deans representing various Faculties, directors, experts from the industry and academia, students and parents attended the convocation.

Degrees were awarded to 879 students of Undergraduate Programmes and a total of 197 students of Post-Graduate and PhD programmes. In addition, 64 students received Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals and secured First, Second and Third positions respectively. Bazaf Shahbaz from the Faculty of Law won the Roll of Honor. Pro-Rector UCP Dr Nassar Ikram congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers in his opening address at the convocation.

Dr Nassar Ikram thanked the Guest of Honor and other eminent guests for attending the convocation. He further expressed that the University of Central Punjab feels proud to be the guardian of wonderful educational traditions and that the institute shall continue to ensure the provision of state of the art facilities and the best educational standards to students.

Degrees were awarded to the students by Deans representing various faculties along with the Guest of Honour, who awarded the degrees and medals to the position holders. Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal in her address congratulated the students. She regarded the graduating students as valuable assets capable of taking challenges and utilising their skills to make a positive change in the world.

Executive Director Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal presented the souvenir to the Guest of Honor and thanked her for her presence and for sharing her wisdom with the youth of the country. On the second day of the convocation, a total of 1,100 graduates will be awarded with Undergraduate and Post-Graduate degrees, including 311 students from the Faculty of Information Technology, 172 from the Faculty of Media and Mass Communication, 152 from the Faculty of Engineering and 465 students from the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Office-bearers elected: Senior journalist Hamid Nawaz was elected President and Muhammad Nadir Rana Secretary of Iqra Club, a body of journalists for religious education and preaching, at a reorganisational meeting held at Lahore Press Club on Sunday. Muhammad Mujibullah was elected Treasurer, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Information Secretary while Faisal Sulehria was elected patron-in-chief. The newly-elected executive committee members included Bakhtgir Chaudhry, Shaukat Cheena, Sheikh Tajammal, Raza Mughal, Nazir Bhatti, Farzana Chaudhry, Muhammad Abdullah, Malik Tanveer, Sajjad Awan and Imran Ali.