Dysfunctional Saarc

Across the world, countries are increasingly turning to multilateral blocs to collectively resolve disputes and foster cooperation and engagement across borders. Sadly, South Asia is behind the curve. Saarc remains a toothless, ineffectual entity. This is due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Modi government in India is bent on isolating Pakistan on the international stage and, as a result, is crippling Saarc. This policy will come back to bite India by impeding the improvement of economic and political ties in the region.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
