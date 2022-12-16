Kuldeep puts India on top in first BD Test

CHITTAGONG: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with both bat and ball as India plunged Bangladesh into serious trouble on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India’s first innings total of 404 runs.
Mehidy Hasan, 16 not out, and Ebadot Hossain, 13 not out, survived the day but Bangladesh still needed 71 runs to avoid a follow-on.
“Losing eight wickets is disappointing,” admitted Bangladesh spin coach Rangana Herath, insisting nonetheless that the game was not over.
“But you know this is Test cricket, three days to go, we need (to) hang in there and we need to fight hard,” he said.
Mohammad Siraj ripped the hearts out of Bangladesh’s top order with 3-14 before Kuldeep -- playing the series as a late replacement for Ravindra Jadeja -- mesmerised the home side with his left-arm spin.
Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain on the first ball of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts made the worst possible start in reply to India’s total. Umesh Yadav complemented his efforts by bowling Yasir Ali for four three overs later.
“Red ball is my favourite format,” Siraj said after the day’s play.
Score Board
India won the toss
India 1st Innings
Rahul (c)b Ahmed 22
Gill c Ali b Islam 20
Pujara b Islam 90
Kohli lbw b Islam 1
Pant †b Miraz 46
Iyer b Hossain 86
Patel lbw b Miraz 14
Ashwin st †Nurul b Miraz 58
Yadav lbw b Islam 40
Yadav not out 15
Siraj c Rahim b Miraz 4
Extras: (lb 1, nb 2, pen 5) 8
Total:133.5 Ov 404
Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112, 5-261, 6-278, 7-293, 8-385, 9-393, 10-404
Bowling: Hossain 21-2-70-1, Ahmed 20-3-43-1, Al Hasan 12-4-26-0, Islam 46-10-133-4, Miraz 31.5-6-112-4, Ali 1-0-7-0, Shanto 2-0-7-0
Bangladesh 1st Innings
Shanto c †Pant b Siraj 0
Hasan c †Pant b Siraj 20
Ali b Yadav 4
Das b Siraj 24
Rahim lbw b Yadav 28
Al Hasan (c)c Kohli b Yadav 3
Hasan †c Gill b Yadav 16
Miraz not out 16
Islam b Yadav 0
Hossain not out 13
Extras: (b 6, lb 3) 9
Total:44 Ov 133/8
Yet to bat: Khaled Ahmed
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-39, 4-56, 5-75, 6-97, 7-102, 8-102
Bowling: Siraj 9-1-14-3, Yadav 8-1-33-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Yadav 10-3-33-4, Patel 7-3-10-0
Umpires: Michael Gough, Sharfuddoula
