Artiste defends first ever PhD on folk music

PESHAWAR: Popular singer, poet, rights activist Rashid Ahmad Khan successfully defended his first ever PhD thesis on Pashto folk music at Department of Pashto department, University of Peshawar here on Thursday.

Research scholars, writers, faculty members and musicians attended the thesis defense ceremony.

Prof Rohullah, chairman of the Department of Pashto, on this occasion said that a young scholar under his supervision had achieved a great landmark as he completed the first ever PhD thesis of Pashto folk music. He said it would pave the way for the upcoming young research scholars to explore the vast field of Pashto folk music.

Rashid Ahmad Khan, a young folk artiste and chief of the Artistes Welfare Society while briefing the participants said that it took him seven years to gather authentic information on the given topic.

He said he had travelled to different cities of Afghanistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts.

He elaborated that over 2,000 musicians, experts and folk artistes had been interviewed for the thesis to dig out history, eras and evolution of Pashto folk music through 6,000 years alongside musical instruments that helped survive Pashto folk rhythmical expressions till present day.

“My thesis comprises five chapter each one sheds light on background of folk music, and its school of thought namely Yousafzai, Kandahari, Logar, and Paktiayee and Nangrahari representing all the Pashtun tribes on the both sides of the Pak-Afghan border,” explained the artiste.

He said he wanted to do postdoctoral research on Sufi Pashto music if offered a free scholarship. He said his recommendations list included early publication and translation of the doctoral thesis in English and Urdu, setting up a folk music museum, and provision of protection to folk artistes to ensure survival of folk music.