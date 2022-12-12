Three shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: A woman and her two sons were killed over a family dispute in Mosam Koroona in the jurisdiction of Par Hoti police station.

According to an FIR, one Hazrat Saeed entered the house of Mohammad Rafique and opened fire over some family issue.

As a result, Mohammad Rafique got injured while his wife, and sons Haider and Faizan died on the spot. The bodies and injured were taken to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

The accused escaped after committing the crime. Police said they registered the case and started investigations.