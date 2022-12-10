MoU inked for medical cooperation

Islamabad : An agreement on medical cooperation has been signed between three Chinese and Pakistani associations at a conference on medical device innovation and application.

The agreement was inked between Shanghai High-end Medical Equipment Innovation Centre, the China-Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA) and the journal of Economic Affairs Pakistan.

While addressing the signing ceremony, CPMA president Muhammad Shahbaz said that it was ‘a great pleasure’ to enter into the triparty deal for the cooperation on the medical equipment industry as part of the China-Pakistan Medical Corridor, according to Gwadar Pro on Friday, adding that the parties will “actively build an integrated innovation system of ‘government, industry, university, research, medicine, and application’.”

Shahbaz told that the three sides will also jointly prepare for the ‘Belt and Road’ China-Pakistan Medical Forum, which is to be held alternately in China and Pakistan, inviting experts and medical equipment corporations from both countries to promote the integration and cooperation of the medical industry.