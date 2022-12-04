Wasa recovers over Rs100m from defaulters

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has recovered over Rs100 million from private housing societies, which is so far the biggest recovery in the agency’s history.

The action against defaulters was launched on the direction of Managing Director, Wasa, Ghafran Ahmed some months back and till November 2022 the agency recovered Rs109,596,224 from various private housing societies under the head of trunk sewerage infrastructure charges.

Data collected from Wasa revealed that Rs2,500,000 was recovered from PIA Empl Cooperative Housing Society, Fazaia Ph-I Housing Scheme (Rs14,798,3820), Air Line Housing Scheme (Rs10,000,000), Green Fort-I Housing Scheme (Rs4,000,000), Hyde Park Housing Scheme (Rs3,000,000), Green Fort-III Housing Scheme (Rs3,000,000), Nespak Ph-II Site-II (Rs8,000,000), New Gosh e Ahbab Housing Society (Rs2,500,000), Aitchison Housing Society (Rs500,000), Iqbal Avenue Ph-I (Rs2,000,000), P&D Housing Scheme (Rs1,500,000), Nespak E.C.H.S Ph-I (Rs1,000,000), Punjab University Ph-II (Rs7,000,000), Wapda E.C.H.S (Rs2,000,000), Aitchison Housing Society (Rs1,500,000), Public Health (Rs1,000,000), Agrics Town (Rs1,500,000), Eden Palace Villas (Rs200,000), Fazaia Ph-I Housing Scheme (Rs14,798,382), Gosha-e-Ahbab (Rs1,300,152), I.E.P Town (Rs6,000,000), Woman Housing Scheme (Rs1,000,000), Valancia Town Housing Scheme (Rs1,000,000), Wapda Town (Rs2,000,000), Jaffer Town (Rs6,220,258), Aitcheson Housing Society (Rs600,000), Engineering University Housing Scheme (Rs500,000), Eden Residencia Housing Scheme (Rs1,000,000), Nasheman-e-Iqbal Phase I (Rs600,000), Judicial ECHS Phase II (Rs500,000), Eden Palace Villas (Rs100,000), P&DDPT ECHS II (Rs7,000,000) and Officers&Executives CHS (Rs979,050).

As per Wasa’s data, the societies who have sponsors but didn’t make any payment included NFC ECHS, Eden Park Farm, Green Acres, Sunny Park, Westwood, Islamia College Old Boys, PCSIR Staff Phase 2&3, PCSIR Staff Phase 1, Lahore Avenue, Awasia Town, Gulshan-E-Lahore, State Enterprises PH 1, State Enterprises PH II, Nawab Town, Government ECHS PH II&III and Accounts Group ( Gul e Daman).

MD Ghafran Ahmed while talking to The News said that a total of Rs109,596,224 were recovered from the private housing societies till November 2022. He said so far this was the biggest recovery in the history of Wasa, which was made possible due to coordination, supervision and monitoring of operations and recovery wings.

He said the recovery drive will continue till the agency recovered every single outstanding penny from the defaulters. He said the recovery wing was put under the operations wing to make the recovery drive more effective and fast. “The agency will be made self-sustainable so that it can generate revenue as well as can bear its expenses,” the MD said and concluded that the recovery drive will continue without any discrimination and those societies who didn’t pay will have to face disconnection of their water as well as sewerage supplies.