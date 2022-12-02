Lawyers want protection

MANSEHRA: Legal fraternity has demanded the government to pass the lawyers protection act from the National Assembly without any further delay.

“The lawyers’ fraternity is united and if the government doesn’t approve the law from the parliament, we will take to the streets for our rights,” Waqas Raza, the district bar president, told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that lawyers wanted an immediate amendment in the Constitution’s Article 175 but the government was ignoring it.

“The lawyers right from Karachi up to Khyber are united and have given a deadline of December 14 to accept their demands and pass the lawyers protection act, otherwise they would stage sit-in in the federal capital on December 15,” Raza said. Speaking on the occasion, former president Amir Khan Swati said: “We endorse the All Pakistan Bar Council’s decisions in this regard and would take part in the sit-in at Islamabad.”