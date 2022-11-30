Leghari says political instability affects economy

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari said that the political instability in the country was proving a deadly poison for the economy. The defensive measures taken for economic stability are directly affecting the life of the common man.

He was speaking at a meeting with study delegations of National Air War College and PMS officers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 90 Shahrah Quaid-i-Azam while representing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The minister believed that increase in the prices of imported goods at the global level and the gap between supply and demand are the major reasons for the rise in inflation but the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to control inflation.

Legal actions are being taken against hoarders and profiteers for supply of essential commodities at reasonable rates. Special subsidy is being provided on purchase of wheat to supply flour at reasonable prices.

He said automated systems are being used to improve revenue systems to increase resources and ease of doing business while digitisation is being promoted in the economy for efficient use of resources and e-governance is being promoted in the province.

In order to bridge the demand and supply gap, modern methods of cultivation of profitable crops and increase in production are being utilised, he added.

The provincial minister said that reducing food prices by providing subsidies at the policy-making level is not a popular decision but the govt is playing every possible role to provide relief to the people.

The delegations included 18 faculty members of National Air War College, Captains, Wing Commands, Squadron Leaders and their equivalent ranks. Apart from 74 Pakistani officers, 25 allied officers from friendly countries, PMS Officers of 91st Service Course from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included.

PHFMC workers: The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee established under the directions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to review the future of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja at the Civil Secretariat here Tuesday.

Basharat while addressing the meeting, said that the rights of PHFMC employees were neglected in the past. “Punjab govt is trying to fulfill the demands of PHFMC employees”, pledged the minister. He said that technical complications in the way of regularisation of 9,616 employees of PHFMC in 14 districts will be removed.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Dr Akhtar Malik and representatives from PHFMC also participated. Secretary P&SH Dr Irshad and Secretary Law Akhtar Javed briefed the committee on the issue.

The health secretary said that the contracts of all PHFMC employees have been extended till June and disciplinary action against the protesting employees has been terminated.