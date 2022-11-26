 
Saturday November 26, 2022
Peshawar

Mother, son burnt in gas explosion

By Bureau report
November 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: A mother and her son were burnt in an explosion due to gas leakage in phase-4, Hayatabad on Friday.

An official said fire broke out at the house of one Abbas due to a gas leakage blast that injured his wife and son. The victims were taken to a hospital.

