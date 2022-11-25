New grading system to be introduced to judge students’ talent

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said that the examination boards of the province are starting a grading system to do away with the race of numbers among students so that true capabilities of the children can be set at the international standard.
Speaking at a meeting of Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Raja Yassir further said that the Punjab government was adhering to a comprehensive policy for the promotion of education in the province while implementation on various suggestions with regard to improving the performance of educational boards has been launched.
Raja Yassir stressed the need to eliminate the rote system. He added there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan but unfortunately our educational system was incapable of judging the performance of students in a better manner.
The children are only involved in their race to obtain numbers from Matric up to the Masters
level and their creative abilities cannot be determined in the true sense, he added. The minister further said the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen has also decided to enforce a grading system instead of numbers in all the educational boards across Pakistan so that true abilities of hard working male and female students could be judged.
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and former PM Imran Khan has urged the nation to join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday gave former PTI leader Faisal Vawda an option that could soften his...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs sought the report of the inquiry commission...
ISLAMABAD: Questions are being asked by healthcare professionals as well as common where to get genuine medicines...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday strongly rejected unwarranted statement of high-ranking Indian Army Officer...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised the Pakistan cricket team...
Comments