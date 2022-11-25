GHQ has no objection to Imran’s copter landing at Parade Ground. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday formally informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it has no objection to landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground in connection with the party’s November 26 rally in Rawalpindi.



In a letter, the military leadership suggested the PTI to seek permission from the Islamabad administration as the Parade Ground falls under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan sought the federal government’s approval for the landing and departure of Imran’s helicopter at the Parade Ground.

Referring to the federal government’s alert, the PTI leader said that Imran Khan’s life is in danger and the use of a helicopter was vital to ensure his safe participation in the party’s November 26 rally.

There is no justification for creating hurdles in the landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground after the GHQ’s NoC, he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they do not have any problem with PTI Chairman Imran’s helicopter landing at the Parade Ground if the security institutions have no objection.

Talking to the Geo News programme Capital Talk, the interior minister said he has directed the Islamabad administration to decide the matter on merit.

Replying to a question about the party’s prolonged sit-in and road blocks in Rawalpindi, Sanaullah warned the PTI against blocking roads and causing any inconvenience to the general public.

Speaking in the programme, Sanaullah congratulated Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lieutenant General Asim Munir on their appointment as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) respectively.

Referring to a meeting between President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the former’s Zaman Park residence, Sanaullah said the former prime minister “again degraded Arif Alvi and his post.”

The constitutional head of the state should not have met Imran Khan for consultation ahead of the approval of the next army chief. “Imran Khan again degraded a constitutional position to satisfy his fake ego,” he added.

Sources said the district administration has given a conditional permission to the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to enter the Islamabad Capital Territory on 26th November, 2022, but disallowed the request to land the helicopter at the Parade Ground, a top cop confirmed when contacted.

The district administration has directed the PTI to fulfil 13-point proviso within 24 hours for the confirmation of permission.

The people responsible for keeping order have planned to counter any problematic issue from the agitating activists of PTI in the federal capital on 26th November, 2022.

All major avenues entering Islamabad including Faizabad joining Murree Road, 9th Avenue and Choungi No 26 at the Peshawar Road would be completely containerised to maintain peace in the metropolis.

“No group of PTI would be allowed to enter the Red Zone marked up to F/7 ending at Faisal Avenue,” the sources told this correspondent.

“The law and order situation will be monitored through Safe City cameras while forces will remain away from the scene but will rush towards to troubled areas to control the situation,” the sources said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir, confirmed the report when contacted by this scribe.