Interior Ministry fears suicide attack on PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior Wednesday requested the PTI leadership to postpone its public gatherings and long march in view of threats to Imran Khan’s life and the prevailing security situation in the country, the state-run radio reported.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar stated that the Interior Ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements aimed at destabilising the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant in Wazirabad. The letter noted that the federal government had provided a bulletproof vehicle to Imran Khan and deployed police and civil armed forces during his stay in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The letter said it was expected that the Punjab government would be taking all measures for security arrangements not only for the PTI chief but also for the participants of the march.

“Anti-state elements like al-Qaeda, Daesh, TTP and radicalised youth of TLP can take advantage of soft targets like public gatherings to destabilise the country through suicide attacks and improvised explosive devices,” it said.

It further noted that the Interior Ministry has formally conveyed to the concerned quarters the threat to the life of Imran Khan and general public.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry, in a letter to the provinces, has warned of a threat to Imran Khan’s long march. The letter is written based on the intelligence reports the ministry has received. It added that there is a possibility of a large-scale bombing or IED attack.

It advised all the provinces to ensure strict security arrangements for the march.

The letter has been sent to Home Ministries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, chief commissioner Islamabad and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

DC Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Shoaib Wednesday suggested PTI leader Asad Umar to hold their long march away from sensitive installations.

During a meeting, Umar assured the official he would discuss this issue with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, sources told Geo News.

DC Rawalpindi, however, confirmed that the final decision regarding the alternative place for the PTI’s long march hasn’t been decided so far.

“So far no permission has been granted yet for the protest and sit-in,” he said, adding that the location will be mentioned in the permission letter.

The official revealed that most probably the PTI will be allowed to stage a protest near the Allama Iqbal park.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar Wednesday said that the location of the sit-in has not been finalised as of yet.

“The decision will be taken after we have another meeting with the administration,” Asad Umar said following a meeting at the Central Police Officer’s office regarding the party’s long march resuming on November 26.

He said that that the party’s gathering point will be Murree Road, but the sit-in point will be decided later.

In a meeting of police officers presided by inspector-general Islamabad, it was decided that Faizabad would be completely shut down on November 26 — when PTI chief Imran Khan will lead the long march.

An alternative traffic plan has also been devised while it was decided that the traffic in inner city will not be affected.

Moreover, bus stand and markets in Faizabad will also remain closed while traffic will be diverted to IJP Road. It was also decided that the police, Rangers and FC personnel will be deployed at Faizabad while 1,500 more FC personnel will be called.