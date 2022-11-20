Islamabad Capital Territory Police deployed at a major artery of the capital. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The inspector general of police, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), on Saturday submitted a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), explaining the threats/risks expected as a result of the PTI long march and the police strategy to counter any untoward situation.

The IGP said the PTI had been offered space on the outskirts of ICT near Rawat to hold its rally/sit-in. No procession or activity by any political party would be allowed in the Red Zone which housed state institutions, sensitive installations, embassies and accommodations of diplomats.

The report mentions that the representatives of business community, on different occasions, have asked for enhanced protection and smooth running of their businesses during such activities.

In response to their request and considering other aspects, the IGP has requested the authorities to extend the Red Zone to Faisal Avenue & Fazle Haq Road from Khyaban Chowk to Express Chowk. Similarly, the Express Highway from Faisal Mosque Chowk to Zero Point and Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Dhokri Chowk may also be declared the Red Zone. In addition, the Club Road from Dhokri to Kashmir Chowk including the convention centre and nearby residential areas may also be made part of the Red Zone.

In aid of civil administration, an additional force of the Pakistan Rangers, the Frontier Constabulary and the Sindh Police has been requisitioned and deployed at important points including the entry and exit points of Islamabad for the security and protection of Islamabadites. The ICP has trained 2,000 FC personnel in using anti-riot equipment to deal with a law and order situation. An anti-riot force has been deployed and supplied with anti-riot kits, tear gas, paint balls and rubber bullets to disperse mob in case of retaliation and these will be used by the forces deployed at strategic locations as right to self-defence. Main areas in Islamabad are being regularly monitored through CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project. As a last resort to stop a forced armed entry by an unlawfully assembled mob, a large number of cargo containers have been placed on the sides of entry/exit points of Islamabad, which will be used to block the points.