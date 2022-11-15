Why is govt not making good anti-riot force, asks IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police to submit a report on a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to PTI protests and sit-ins.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq remarked that the motorway was under the federal government and asked why the government had not opened it for traffic yet. He argued that protests are also held in front of the Parliament and questioned, “Why do you not shut the Parliament?”

Justice Farooq noted that “containers are lying all over Islamabad” and asked “Why don’t they [the government] make a good anti-rights force? Why install containers?” To this, the additional attorney general told the court that law and order is a matter of provincial government.

Subsequently, the court directed the IG Islamabad to submit a report in the next hearing regarding PTI rallies and road closures in the federal capital. The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 17.

Traders had filed a petition against the closure of roads due to protests since April. In the petition, the court was requested to direct the government to maintain traffic flow on the roads, especially on the motorway. “PTI should be forced to organise its rallies outside Islamabad,” it said.