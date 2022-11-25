Imran asks people to join Haqeeqi Azadi March

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and former PM Imran Khan has urged the nation to join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ to save Pakistan from injustice, slavery.
In a video message, Imran Khan asked the people to join hands with him and tell the entire world that we are a nation that believed in justice, equality and would continue struggle until the it attained true freedom. He also said he would lead the march despite injury and the people should join him.
