Australia’s Arnold not focusing on faceless France

Coach Graham Arnold said on Monday he refuses to even mention the word France, let alone any of their players, as outsiders Australia prepare for their World Cup opener against the reigning champions in Qatar.

Arnold doesn’t want his players to get overawed by illustrious opponents and has tried to present the French as faceless positions with specific strengths and attributes rather than star individuals.

“It’s not being disrespectful at all but I’ve hardly mentioned the word France and I’ve hardly mentioned any players’ names,” said the Socceroos coach. “They all play in positions, the players know who they are but it’s about identifying those players’ strengths and it’s one against one. “There’s 10 blue shirts against 10 yellow shirts and it’s a fight.”

Captain and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan said it was about finding the right balance in their approach. “The biggest focus for us has been the mentality and the boys have grasped the mentality: we go into every game, whoever we’re facing, with the right amount of respect,” he said. “We don’t underestimate anybody and we don’t over-respect anyone and that’s a real challenge.”