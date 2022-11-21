Enemy agencies have zeroed in on Imran: Sana

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Sunday said the federal government had no plans to use force against the participants of the PTI long march as long as they remained peaceful and came unarmed.

Taking to Geo News Jirga host Saleem Safi, Rana Sana said Islamabad is no small thing but the capital of entire Pakistan adding that if the long march participants came with arms and they used them, then the federal security forces will definitely use force to maintain law and order. Otherwise, the government has no plans to use force against the long march participants, he added.

To a question, the interior minister said, “The long march is now the Reeng (crawl) march and it exists as much as it is discussed in the media. I don’t think it’s worth discussion in the media now … it is no longer a threat. The thing that merits discussion now and is fraught with danger is Imran Khan himself.” When the anchor chipped in with his view that it was not Imran alone who faced the threat as a KP minister had recently threatened that he will do this and that to Rana Sanaullah, while the other brandished his Kalashnikov, Sana said it did not matter whether he lived or died but Imran did face a threat.

He said if something happened to Imran Khan, then it would bring a storm of embarrassment to the state of Pakistan.

When the anchor quizzed if Imran Khan faced a threat to his life and from whom, the interior minister said, “Yes, he does … every enemy and every intelligence agency of Pakistan is after his life since he has got an FIR registered against him. Now if something happens to Imran, may it not be so and I pray for his long life, then the finger would be pointed at the Pakistan Army, the ISI, myself and the prime minister because he has already got four names taped.”

He said if somebody managed to succeed in their designs, then nobody was going to approach or touch them because the entire blame would shift to the four people already pointed out [in the tape].

“If this happens, don’t you think the country will slip into a civil war? It’s tragic that this man, this unblessed man, has brought the country to a stage where if he exits or something happens to him, he will be a source of chaos, anarchy and evildoing for the country.”

Asked to specify what kind of outfits or individuals were after Imran, the interior minister said those who wanted chaos, anarchy and civil war in Pakistan and wanted the people to fight and kill each other.