Imran made it clear establishment didn’t topple his govt: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi. —Facebook/ Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made it clear that the establishment had nothing to do with the toppling of his government.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the Mother and Child Care block at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.

Responding to a question about Imran Khan’s anti-establishment stance, Elahi said: “You have not heard at all what he is saying; just yesterday he said the establishment had no role to play in the attack on him or toppling of his government.”

While responding to a question by a reporter about what the PTI’s long march was to achieve, the chief minister said: “You will see full well in the coming few days what the march has achieved”.

In a lighter vein, he said: “Look at the faces of PMLN leaders, which look like a destroyed field. Therefore, that should be a sign enough of what their situation actually is.”

Criticising the PMLN government and in particular Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent decisions, the Punjab chief minister said, “It was all drama before and it’s all for show right now”.

Referring to his development projects, Elahi said: “After the last 10-15 years, whatever we are trying to correct [in Punjab today] is the result of Shehbaz Sharif’s decisions as the chief minister. Believe me, he knows nothing about how things are done,” he added.

“He [Shehbaz] has been exposed badly. He used to say he will do this and that, but he has not achieved a single thing.” He claimed that all shortcomings in the government hospitals were due to the bad governance of Shehbaz Sharif. The CM said the provincial government would protect former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan by providing him with adequate security. He said they would stand with whichever army chief would be appointed “constitutionally”.

In reply to a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said his family should be asked.