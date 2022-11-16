Govt mulls over proposal to regulate Sheesha business

Islamabad: The federal government is evaluating a proposal to regulate Sheesha cafes that are already doing business illegally in most of the areas of the federal capital.

According to the details, the government seems to be convinced that if Sheesha business is carried out under certain rules then it can allow Sheesha cafes to operate in the city. The current law states, “No person, individually or collectively, shall manufacture, sell, use or import or in any manner engage himself in Sheesha smoking.”

An official said “We are evaluating the proposal at the moment to regulate Sheesha business. Hopefully, we will introduce certain laws to protect the health of the people, especially youngsters.”

Now various segments of society are raising a question that if the goal is to reduce tobacco consumption, then why is it that one can easily smoke cigarettes in most restaurants?

The number of Sheesha cafes, which should comply with smoking legislation, has grown rapidly. But the fact that they are unregulated raises safeguarding issues.

Sheesha is a water pipe in which fruit-scented tobacco is burnt using coal, passed through an ornate water vessel, and inhaled through a hose.