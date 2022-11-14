SSGC stops gas supply to Karachi industries

KARACHI: With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi, reported local media.
“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the gas company read.
It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers in Sindh and Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Indonesia’s president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new...
DUBAI: Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network has won the Silver award in...
KARACHI: A son of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA has been nominated in a murder case registered at Police Station Talhar,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that Pakistan would be a willing partner in a...
Chinese Consul General LahoreThe 20th National Congress of the CPC came to a successful end in Beijing on October 22....
The dream of a prosperous, peaceful, harmonious and beautiful world cannot be achieved without healthy environment and...
Comments