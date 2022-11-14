Attack on Imran Khan: PTI MPs move SC today for FIR

Investigators examine the roof top of container truck used by the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the gun attack on the party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad, reported local media on Sunday.

PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry said that a petition will be filed in the SC Peshawar Registry today (Monday) for the registration of an FIR against the gun attack on Imran Khan. He said all provincial and national lawmakers of PTI will submit the petition in the top court. He claimed that the FIR was not registered as yet even after a week.

Fawad added that the political party will seek the SC’s attention on the non-registration of FIR after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan during the PTI’s long march in which one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries. The PTI leader claimed that the police rejected to lodge an FIR after being pressurised by the government.

PTI’s provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai said in a statement that a petition will be filed in the SC to seek the attention of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on the gun attack on Imran Khan, senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination and inhumane conduct with the PTI Senator Azam Swati.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the plea will be submitted to the SC Peshawar Registry at 10 am today. He added that all PTI lawmakers were directed to reach the apex court’s Peshawar Registry. Yousafzai said the chief justice will be appealed to take notice of the incidents. He added all lawmakers will sign the petition for holding a high-level probe.