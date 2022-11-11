Rain, hailstorm destroy crops, vegetables in Bajaur

KHAR: Torrential rain and hailstorm destroyed crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in various parts of Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.
The local residents said that heavy rain coupled with hailstorm started early Thursday that continued for several hours.
They said that rain and hailstorm destroyed standing crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in Mammond, Charmang and other parts of the district.
MUZAFFARABAD: Over 1,000 students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were awarded degrees in various disciplines...
MARDAN: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan on Thursday granted accreditation to the Neurosurgery...
MARDAN: Provincial President of Anjuman-e-Haqooq-e-Tahaffuz-e-Kashtkaran Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Thursday demanded...
PESHAWAR: Flood-affected people and farmers in the Nowshera district have appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
BARA: Newly elected office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara took oath of their offices on Thursday.Bara Seyasi...
LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has invited the parliamentary parties for dialogue to develop a strong...
Comments