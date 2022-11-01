Siraj asks people to take stand against corrupt system

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has said uncertain circumstances are decisive moments in the country’s history giving impetus to people to work for change and appealed to them to take firm stand against status quo and corrupt system.
The nexus between the establishment and ruling parties have been exposed as both sides supported each other to keep intact their grip on power, depriving the masses of the basic necessities and the right to choose their representatives through free and fair elections, he said while addressing a reception at Mansoorah here on Monday in honour of the organising committees of successful Youth Leadership Convention at Minar-e-Pakistan.
