Nation united against thieves: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the nation has united against the thieves.
Imran Khan launched long march from Liberty Chowk and talked to Geo News aboard the container. He said that he had seen the lawyers’ movement for the restoration of the superior court judges as nation was unanimous at that time and now again the nation gets united as it has become politically aware.
Criticising the government, he said that it was imposed on the nation through a foreign conspiracy. He said have rejected this government and would its supporters. He said that the people enraged at this government’s facilitators.
