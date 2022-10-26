The current political crisis in the country has badly threatened Pakistan’s faltering economy. Ever since the ouster of Imran Khan, PTI supporters and Khan have been furiously claiming that some external forces are involved in this regime change. Imran Khan is all set to call a long march towards Islamabad, which will add fuel to the fire.
All stakeholders of the country should sit together and announce the date for general elections so that a government with a clear majority can be formed. We need a strong government which can take firm decisions for the betterment of our country.
Syeda Kaynat Fatima Rizvi
Karachi
