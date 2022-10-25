To ensure food security: Under-construction projects to add 10 MAF water by 2030, says Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal hoped that the under-construction water projects, including Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam, would add 10 million acre feet (MAF) of water by 2030 to ensure food and water security.

In an inaugural session of the International Conference on Pakistan Water Week 2022, organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), in collaborations with Planning Commission, Ministry of Water Resources and others, the minister said Naulong Multipurpose Dam and Chashma Right Bank Canals have been recently approved by ECNEC, which would bring 333,000 acres of barren land under cultivation.

For the country’s energy security, the government is striving hard to harness the identified environment-friendly hydropower potential of over 42,000 MW generation capacities available in the Upper Indus Basin, said Ahsan.

He said: “IWMI has great potential to lead us in achieving water secure Pakistan through sharing best scientific practices for the successful implementation of national policies on water, climate, and food security.”

“In the wake of the imminent water crisis and prevailing climate change impacts, this International conference will lead to devise a workable, inclusive and comprehensive guidance for developing sustainable land and water solutions in the Indus Basin,” remarked the minister.Dr. Rachael Mcdonnell,Deputy Director General, IWMI, said IWMI is transforming lives all over the world, adding,