Cops ordered to improve performance, control crime

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar chaired an anti-crime review meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Sunday and urged the senior police officers to improve their performance, control crime and ensure conviction of the accused criminals.

He reviewed the overall crime control, law and order situation and progress of heinous cases under investigation including murder, robbery-cum-murder and kidnapping. He urged the senior police officers to improve their performance, control crime and ensure conviction of criminals.

He directed them to ensure hundred percent biometric attendance of officers and officials at all police stations. He directed all the senior officers including DIGs and SSPs to go to filed, improve their public exposure, and hold open courts at least once in a week to address the issues of citizens.

Representative officers of Investigation, Operations, Dolphin Squad, AVLS and other related units should be present in the open courts to resolve issues of complainants.

He directed crackdowns on drug pushers, miscreants, proclaimed offenders, land grabbers and facilitators of organised gangs of beggars. He warned that strict action would be taken on delay in registration of FIR and undue pendency of applications at Front Desks of Police Stations.

He directed disposing pending cases of Complaint Management System (CMS). He said that investigation of the cases must be completed timely on merit. He emphasised the need to improve coordination with Punjab Forensic Science Lab and Punjab Safe Cities Authority for improvement in preemptive measures against crimes and speedy investigation of cases. He stressed upon the need to speed up police action under Local and Special Laws including illegal weapons, kite flying, wheelie, loudspeaker and Tenants Registration Act.