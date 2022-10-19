Enraged wife slaughters husband for hiding first marriage

Islamabad : A newly married woman slaughtered her husband in her house in Sector G-12, Merabadi, apparently in hiding his first marriage and left the house after informing the head of the workplace of the victim on the telephone about the killing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The woman identified as Marjan Bibi hailing from Kohat married 32-year-old Tanvir Anjum who was working with a construction company as a driver and shifted to a rented house in G-12, police said and added that the victim was already married however, he did not inform his second wife about it but she somehow found about it despite the fact the victim had divorced his first wife long ago.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, quoting officials of the victim’s workplace, said that differences developed between the couple when the accused asked her husband about his first marriage and he accepted it but clarified that he had divorced his first wife years ago.

The argument between them heated up to the extent that the newly wedded woman attacked her husband with a sharp weapon and killed him by slaughtering him with a dagger. She informed the officials of his company that she has killed her husband and left the home.

The company officials informed the Golra Police about the incident. The police reached the scene upon receiving the information, recovered the body, and shifted it to PIMS for post-mortem.

The police have initiated efforts to arrest the suspected lady accused and started an investigation into every aspect of the cause of the killing.

The police have approached the heirs of the deceased at Sohawa, District Jehlum, and asked them to provide help in the investigation of the case. A team has been sent to Kohat to arrest the woman.