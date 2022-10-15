Peshawar corps commander meets tribal elders in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the South Waziristan district and met tribal elders, says a press release issued by ISPR. The corps commander paid tribute to local people and tribal elders for their all-out support to Army in the war against terrorism and efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and infrastructure bringing peace and stability to the area.

The tribal elders lauded the sacrifices and achievements of the Army in creating an environment for socio-economic development and ensuring the security of people and the area. The locals resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces to maintain law and order and reap the dividends of peace.