Peshawar corps commander meets tribal elders in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the South Waziristan district and met tribal elders, says a press release issued by ISPR. The corps commander paid tribute to local people and tribal elders for their all-out support to Army in the war against terrorism and efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and infrastructure bringing peace and stability to the area.
The tribal elders lauded the sacrifices and achievements of the Army in creating an environment for socio-economic development and ensuring the security of people and the area. The locals resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces to maintain law and order and reap the dividends of peace.
KOHAT: Police claimed to have killed three robbers during two encounters in the district on Friday. A press release...
PESHAWAR: Capital city police have busted a heroin factory operating in the residential area in the limits of Rahman...
KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandiyal to convene a meeting of the...
MINGORA: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Swat on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area,...
ISLAMABAD: In the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted protective bails to Tariq Shafi...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled by unidentified people at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC
