Kate Middleton dons vintage royal blue blazer for latest outing with Prince William

File footage

Kate Middleton wowed spectators with her latest outfit choice and royal fans cannot stop praising her look.

The Princess of Wales stepped outside alongside Prince William on Thursday as they visited London’s Olympic Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core.

For the daytime outing, Kate wore a stylish royal blue Chanel blazer and channeled the 90s vibes. She paired the buttoned-up jacket with wide-legged black trousers.

The cobalt blue tweed blazer is a 1995 piece from the French fashion house.

Kate, 40, met with young participants as well as officials from the organization, which was originally launched by the Royal Foundation in 2012 when London hosted the Olympic Games.

The royal finished her glam look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant in yellow gold and blue gem.

Kate and William have kept a busy schedule since taking up to the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.