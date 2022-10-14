Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' has a good story line but lacks entertainment: Read review

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' also stars Rakul Preet Singh

Doctor G has been released today and the audience has mixed reviews for the film.

The plot of the film revolves around the story of Dr. Uday Gupta (Played by Ayushmann), who wishes to specialize in orthopedics but somehow his fate takes him to an all-female gynecology class. However, this field gives him a chance to understand masculinity from a female point of view, and teaches him major life lessons along the way.

The thing audience liked about the film was its intent. The film, through comedy, tries to highlight such challenges our society has been facing for the past so many years. Ideas like: jealousy from a female partner’s success, friendship between a man and a women, inappropriate behaviour, taking women for granted, stereotype, are highlighted very often.

This topic was something that needed to be registered. The audience feel thankful to the writers Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat for pen down this script.

Meanwhile, the audience felt that the film lacked entertainment. As per the audience, the film wasn’t steady in entertainment and engagement. Keeping in mind the narrative of the film, there were high expectations to the keep the story engaging and fun. The filmmakers should have focused on this aspect of the movie along with the direction.

Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chadha and Shefali Shah, reports PinkVilla.