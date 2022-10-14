Harry Styles spends time with Olivia Wilde’s kids ahead of Halloween

File footage

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are making sure to spend more together.

Following the reports of the pair moving in together in U.K. for full-time, it was reported that the film director has also been looking forward to move her children to London.

A source close to the Watermelon Sugar singer has revealed that he also enjoys spending time with Wilde’s kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, and been looking forward to spend Halloween together as well.

“Harry gets along great with Olivia’s kids and they’re very fond of him,” an insider revealed.

“As mature as Harry is for his age, he’s also a kid at heart, especially when it comes to Halloween,” it said.

The source further shared with Hollywood Reporter, “He’s gotten totally invested in helping Otis and Daisy with their Halloween costumes and he’s already bought them a bunch of stuff.”

“Otis and Daisy are at the age where they keep changing their minds, which Harry thinks is hysterical. Some guys might get annoyed but not Harry, his resources are unlimited so he just keeps having more stuff sent for them, it’s so sweet,” the insider concluded.

The Don’t Worry Darling shares her two kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47.