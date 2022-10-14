Startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr appoint new CEO

Fintech startup Aspiration, backed by Hollywood celebrities Robert Downey Jr and Leonardo DiCaprio, on Thursday announced the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Albrecht, who joined the company earlier this year as Chief Sustainability Officer, succeeds Aspiration co-founder Andrei Cherny who served as CEO for nine years. Cherny will retain his position on the board, the company said in a statement.
Aspiration's leadership change comes as the company's merger with blank-check firm InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc (IPVF.N) continues to be delayed.
Last year, InterPrivate said it would take the startup public in a deal valuing Aspiration at $2.3 billion. The merger, which was expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2022, is yet to be completed.
California-based Aspiration, which provides banking services, credit cards and investment products, had raised $315 million from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and affiliates of former Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) CEO Steve Ballmer late last year...Reuters
Lizzo wants to make her mark with her wardrobe selection and for other Black women
Sana and Fakhar have two sons
Rohit Saraf was last seen in the film 'Vikram Vedha'
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham stun onlookers with their glamourous appearance
Kareena Kapoor Khan last appeared in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Kim Kardashian has told Kanye West that she wants nothing to do with him after his antisemitic tweets